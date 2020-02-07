Harvey Weinstein's defense team interrogates the model who accused him of exposing himself to her

On Thursday, Harvey Weinstein's lawyers put Lauren Marie Young in the interrogation post about her accusations that the former Miramax producer assaulted her in a Beverly Hills restroom. Page Six states that Harvey's lawyer, Damon Cheronis, interrogated the woman in question to hear all parts of the story.

Lauren Marie Young reportedly accused Harvey of "catching her,quot; in a bathroom, of touching her, while simultaneously masturbating. Damon Cheronis asked Lauren several questions about her claims, including the design and layout of the bathroom, and also how long Weinstein was in the shower.

He then asked if he remembered telling the Los Angeles prosecutor that he had "passed out,quot; during the sexual encounter. The 30-year-old said she "blocked it,quot; instead of fainting. In other words, Young explained that the interaction was so traumatic that he simply blocked it from his memory.

Reportedly, Marie Young marks the sixth person at Weinstein's trial. She told jurors last Wednesday that the dishonored producer took off her clothes on February 19, 2013 and pushed her to the corner of her bathroom.

While at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel, Marie Young claims that the filmmaker clutched his chest while masturbating. She says the producer told her: "How will I know that you can act?" He also states that the producer told him what "all actresses do to achieve it,quot;.

According to the model, Weinstein ejaculated in a towel lying on the floor. When asked to describe what the producer's ejaculation was like, she said it didn't seem normal. "It was like a group," commented the model.

In addition, he told prosecutors that the producer had an "unpleasant-looking penis," adding that it seemed he had no "balls in the sack." Reportedly, the model's claims are not part of the charges he has been hit with.

However, they have come as part of their sexual charges in Los Angeles. As the followers of the case know, the magnate of the 67-year-old films faces several serious charges, related to Miriam Haleyi, Jessica Mann and Annabella Sciorra.



