Harvey Weinstein allegedly apologized for the sexual interactions he was "insecure,quot;

Like Russell Simmons, it turns out that Harvey Weinstein apologized privately about two decades ago, a Page Six report revealed. According to reports, Harvey has said in the past that there were times when he was "unsure,quot; of whether or not his sexual encounters were "consensual."

Supporters of the case know that Weinstein is currently on trial in a Manhattan Supreme Court for several serious crimes of sexual assault. He faces life behind bars if convicted. A 1998 agreement, obtained by the New York Times, reports that Weinstein often did not know if things were "consensual."

Former employees and unpublished documents revealed the new accusations. For example, in 1990, a woman who worked as a Miramax assistant whose identity had not been revealed, accused Weinstein of assaulting her.

Reportedly, Weinstein once told Chief Financial Officer John Schmidt that he had "done something terrible." "It won't happen again," he allegedly told Mr. Schmidt. About eight years later, Weinstein paid two agreements for former Miramax assistants, including Zelda Perkins and Rowena Chiu.

The settlements were going to bury the fact that he allegedly attacked Chiu. Apparently, the documents show the Weinstein executive stating that he was sorry for the pain he caused them, and also point out his own failure to recognize his power in the situation.

The documents say textually: "(Harvey) sometimes (doesn't) know when it is consensual." Perkins reportedly recalled the 22-year-old meeting in which the dishonored producer said he did not understand when sexual interactions were consensual or not.

Early today, Weinstein and his legal team were back in the headlines so one can consider it even more controversial. In the #MeToo era, where the victims' guilt is considered one of the worst possible transgressions, Weinstein's lawyer said he had never been a victim because he refused to put himself in those situations.

Donna Rotunno said in a podcast that she had never put herself in vulnerable situations, even when she was in college. He never drank too much and never went home with a man he wasn't sure of.



