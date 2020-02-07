Harrison Ford speaks against Trump's government policies on immigration and climate change

%MINIFYHTML8e72a7410c71dd19fd91404c55cebdf511% %MINIFYHTML8e72a7410c71dd19fd91404c55cebdf512%

The star of & # 39; Indiana Jones & # 39; says the United States has lost credibility in the world & # 39; for lack of moral leadership & # 39; and criticizes officials for rejecting & # 39; the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view & # 39 ;.

Harrison Ford has called Donald Trumpof the administration for its policies. While promoting his latest movie "Jungle Call"In Mexico City, the protagonist of the film franchise" Indiana Jones "lamented the leadership of the US state on issues related to immigration and climate change.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, February 5, the 77-year-old said: "We are facing some really pressing problems in the United States and we are working hard to solve them." He added: "We need to invite people to the country. Not keep them out. This is the history of the United States, it depends on immigration." He then stressed that the United States needs "a complete reform" of its immigration policies.

Taking a blow to the current Trump administration, the actor famous as Han Solo in the original trilogy of "Star Wars" noted: "Our position in the world is weak due to our lack of moral leadership, basically." He continued: "We lost part of our credibility in the world and are eager to recover it."

On the issue of climate change, the husband of Calista Flockhart He expressed concern that science is "being denigrated." He made his statement saying: "Science is being ridiculed by people in ideological camps. They reject wisdom, the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view and that has to stop." He added: "I believe that the threat of the natural world is the greatest threat to humanity."

During the conversation, Ford also expressed his admiration for 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. "I applaud Greta's part in youth leadership," he said. "I admire his role representing the young, his courage. In addition, I admire his ability to express himself."

"It seems to me that young people around the world are assuming the leadership role they should do, it is the natural way of the world," commented the Academy Award nominated actor.