Gervonta Davis reflects on battery charges: & # 39; A decision can spoil everything !! & # 39;

Gervonta Davis seems to be in a reflective mood after his arrest for aggression and turned to his Instagram Stories to post a message that expressed some remorse for his actions.

The boxing champion was captured on video, violently grabbing his baby mom by the arm and dragging her out of a charity basketball game.

"We poor poor niggas made it rich! … BE CAREFUL OF THE DECISION YOU MAKE … AN ERROR CAN SHOW EVERYTHING … I am learning," he wrote.

