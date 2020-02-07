Gervonta Davis reflects on battery charges: & # 39; A decision can spoil everything !! & # 39;

Gervonta Davis seems to be in a reflective mood after his arrest for aggression and turned to his Instagram Stories to post a message that expressed some remorse for his actions.

The boxing champion was captured on video, violently grabbing his baby mom by the arm and dragging her out of a charity basketball game.

"We poor poor niggas made it rich! … BE CAREFUL OF THE DECISION YOU MAKE … AN ERROR CAN SHOW EVERYTHING … I am learning," he wrote.

Since then, he has removed all posts from his Instagram.

Police say the video surveillance shows Davis pulling his arm back and then forward, which police say is "consistent with a blow to the face where the victim suffered injuries to his lip and left jaw."

He is accused of simple aggression / domestic violence, the press release reads. You must return to court in March. Your baby mom has not spoken publicly about the alleged assault.