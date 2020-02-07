Germans nervous about the political turmoil that echoes the Nazi era

BERLIN – When a popular state governor was diverted this week, it could have been just another local political dispute. But not in Germany, at the present time, with the resurgence of the extreme right.

The maneuver found Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voting with the rival alternative for Germany, which generated alarms that they had violated a taboo between the main parties against working with the extreme right. The reaction was fast and furious.

"A pact with fascism," shouted a headline. Another gasped for "a blow." Protesters gathered spontaneously in major cities across the country, singing antifascist slogans. Even the chancellor intervened from afar during a visit to South Africa "It was a bad day for democracy," he said grimly.

Three years after the Alternative for Germany became the first far-right party to enter the national parliament of Germany since World War II, the events underlined how the besieged traditional parties of the country are still struggling to deal with the new force disruptive