Germans nervous about the political turmoil that echoes the Nazi era

BERLIN – When a popular state governor was diverted this week, it could have been just another local political dispute. But not in Germany, at the present time, with the resurgence of the extreme right.
The maneuver found Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voting with the rival alternative for Germany, which generated alarms that they had violated a taboo between the main parties against working with the extreme right. The reaction was fast and furious.
"A pact with fascism," shouted a headline. Another gasped for "a blow." Protesters gathered spontaneously in major cities across the country, singing antifascist slogans. Even the chancellor intervened from afar during a visit to South Africa "It was a bad day for democracy," he said grimly.
Three years after the Alternative for Germany became the first far-right party to enter the national parliament of Germany since World War II, the events underlined how the besieged traditional parties of the country are still struggling to deal with the new force disruptive
Never mind that on Friday, just over 48 hours after the mini coup d'etat in the small eastern state of Thuringia, the favorite candidate on the right seems to give in to the popular reaction. The parties will now have to find a compromise candidate or hold new elections.
The little drama had already unleashed a great round of soul searching in Germany, which is still deeply aware of its Nazi past and is eager to know where the current incursion of the extreme right could lead.
For many Germans, allowing the extreme right to be king-makers evokes dark memories. It is a red line that many do not want to see crossed.
"Just by looking at the reaction, you can be forgiven for thinking that the Third Reich has risen," said Jan Techau, director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund in Berlin.
"Deep down, we Germans don't trust ourselves," Mr. Techau added. "That is a legacy of the Hitler era."
It didn't help that Thuringia is precisely where, in the last days of the Weimar Republic, more than 90 years ago, the Nazis gained power locally, before winning nationally, with the help of conservative parties.
This story echoed throughout the country.
"A breath of Weimar, I say, without exaggeration and having deeply reflected on this, looms over the republic," said Gerhart Rudolf Baum., A former center-right Interior Minister told German public radio.
The taboo of not collaborating with AfD, although it is sacred, runs the risk of falling apart in an increasingly fragmented political landscape.
So far, no governor of the German state has been elected with the support of the Alternative for Germany.
But the Alternative for Germany has constantly expanded its presence in state legislatures. Especially in the eastern states, in the last elections he has been among the best finalists.
That's what happened in Thuringia in the state elections last October, when AfD doubled its participation to 23.5 percent and finished second, ahead of Merkel conservatives.
The winners, although with a small majority, were a coalition of progressive and leftist parties. So, this week, when the leftist incumbent asked the state legislature to approve his coalition as a minority government, everyone expected him to win.
Instead, AfD surprised everyone when it supported a little-known candidate of the center-right free Democrats, who only had five representatives in a state chamber of 90.
He also had the support of the local chapter of Ms. Merkel's conservatives, giving him enough to win.
The AfD measure amounted to a political ambush. But it also provoked accusations of little veiled collaboration.
"The media do not justify the ends and power does not triumph over decency," wrote Sigmar Gabriel, a former Social Democratic Foreign Minister. That was a lesson that "should have been deeply and indelibly enshrined,quot; in the memory of the main parties, he added.
Bodo Ramelow, the left governor, who was hit on Wednesday’s vote, reacted quickly. tweeting Hitler's appointment in 1930, the year his Nazi party won his first foothold in Thuringia.
"We achieved the greatest success in Thuringia," Hitler boasted at the time. “There we are today really the decisive party. The parties in Thuringia that have ruled so far cannot obtain a majority without our help. "
The events in Thuringia were even more symbolic, and significant, because it is the feud of AfD's most notorious far-right leader, Björn Höcke. A history professor who has become an ideologist of the extreme right, Mr. Höcke uses language full of echoes from the 1930s and has described the Holocaust monument in Berlin as a "monument of shame."
He also directs a movement within AfD known as Flügel, or Ala, which is under observation by the intelligence service on suspicion of extremism.
A court last year ruled that, in fact, it was legitimate to call it "fascist."
Mr. Höcke's photo shaking hands with the victorious center-right candidate, Thomas Kemmerich, caused a particular outrage.
"Shake handshake," said the head of the first page of the sensationalist Bild newspaper. The new governor "is elected by the neo-Nazi Höcke,quot;.
But even beyond Thuringia, enforcing a ban on cooperating with AfD is proving complicated. In small cities, the local face of AfD can be the doctor or the firefighter. Political ideology feels less of an obstacle when the problems of the day are things like the repair of roads or the renovation of the nursery.
A Last year's ARD report, the German public broadcaster, identified at least 18 cases of cooperation between AfD and the main parties.
In the northern city of Eilsleben, Christian Democrats invited an AfD representative to their group. In Görlitz, near the Polish border, an AfD candidate was elected to a local committee after receiving support from the main municipal council parties.
In the little one To the west of the city of Frankenstein, a short-lived coalition was even agreed between a Christian Democrat and an AfD member who were husband and wife.
But Thuringia brought the dynamics of the local municipal level to the state level. Some fear that it is only a matter of time before it reaches the federal level, where AfD is the main opposition party in the national parliament.
Even within the conservative camp, some voices are urging to rethink the policy of the sanitary cordon around AfD.
Martin Patzelt, a vocal advocate for Ms. Merkel's 2015 refugee policy and a member of her conservatives, is not a friend of AfD. But he said he understands why isolating the party irritates its voters, and also some conservative Christian Democratic voters.
"We cannot put our heads in the sand and pretend they are not there," Patzelt said in a recent interview before the events in Thuringia took place. “AfD will not disappear. We need to learn to deal with them in a mature way. "
Meanwhile, AfD has enjoyed accusing conventional parties of distorting democracy by ignoring the will of voters. To do this, the events of the week served as an example.
"AfD can no longer be overlooked," said Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD parliamentary group, triumphantly.
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed with the reporting.
