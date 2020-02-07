Gayle King absent from & # 39; CBS this morning & # 39; after shading the net by Kobe Bryant's questions

WENN / Joseph Marzullo / Attachment

Apparently, people think that her amazing absence has something to do with destroying the net by throwing a clip "out of context" that left her in the hot water.

Gayle king it was not seen anywhere in the Friday February 7 episode of "CBS This Morning" in the middle of Kobe Bryant debacle questions. In his response to the violent reaction he received, the television host seemed to blame the network for launching a clip "out of context" that led to a critical point.

People apparently thought that their absence of eyebrows had something to do with garbage. It also occurred approximately 24 hours after King revealed that he would have "a very intense discussion" with the network executives about handling an interview about the legacy of the NBA legend, who died in a helicopter crash the month past.

However, the network quickly made things clear. Explaining in a statement, CBS said: "Gayle was out of the program today because he had a long-standing commitment outside the city."

King was heavily criticized for an interview with the former WNBA star Lisa Leslie in which he was asked about an accusation of rape in 2003. Right after the clip was published, everyone, including rappers Snoop Dogg, 50 cents Y Lil Boosie a.k.a. Boosie Badazz, came after her.

The criticism was apparently serious that Oprah Winfrey Recently she shared that her friend has been receiving death threats. "She is not well," he said in "Hoda and Jenna and friends"Friday, crying." Now he has goodies for death and now he has to travel safely and feels very attacked. You know, Bill cosby He's tweeting from jail. She feels they put her in a really terrible position. "

King herself defended her line of questions, stating in an Instagram video: "I know that if I had seen the clip you saw, I would also be extremely angry with me. I am mortified. I am ashamed and I am very angry."

"Without my knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. It's jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it," he continued.

King added: "We talked about that court case because that court case has also come up. And I wanted Lisa to take it as a friend who knew him well, what she thought, where she should be. It was very powerful when she looked me in the eye , as a member of the media, to tell me: "It is time for the media to leave him alone and step back."