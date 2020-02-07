Gary Russell Jr. and his brothers strive to reach the triple card as world champions someday soon

%MINIFYHTML1032cf78bfa588d875ae2b9518253fa811% %MINIFYHTML1032cf78bfa588d875ae2b9518253fa812%

Gary Russell Jr. will be under the bright lights of the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Saturday night long before putting his WBC featherweight title on the line against the mandatory challenger, Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

"I will work in the corners of my younger brothers before my fight and, of course, I will compete right after," Russell told Sporting News. "I love being able to compete side by side and share it with my younger brothers."

This weekend will be the fourth time that "Mr." Gary Russell, 31, shares the attention with his younger brothers, as Gary Antonio Russell, 27, confronts Jesus Martinez in the bantamweight action and Gary Antuanne Russell, 23, confronts José Marrufo in a junior welterweight scrap, both further down the card. The family affair also includes his patriarch and coach, Gary Russell Sr., who presides over his corners and his brother brother, Gary Allan Russell, who serves as his mitt and assistant coach.

The feeling of three Russell brothers who appear on the same card never goes out of style.

"We train hard, work hard in the gym and feed on each other's energy," says "Mr." Gary Russell

Gary Antonio adds: "It's always a special time to fight on the same card. But it's also natural for me because I'm in the gym with them every day. We run together, we swim together, everything we do is together as a unit." .

While on Saturday night it will give the Russells the opportunity to record another chapter in their collective fight legacies, they have already pointed out how to make an indelible impression on sweet science: heading a card as world champions someday soon.

"I think it would be amazing," says Gary Russell Jr., the only sibling world champion. "There have never been three brothers to have a title on the same card or only three brothers as world champions. We could make history."

Jermell and Jermall Charlo were the last pairs of brothers who led a fight as world champions. But the Russell trio that did it would be unprecedented.

Gary Antuanne and Gary Antonio totally agree.

"That is the whole plan," he says. "Everything has an expiration date, but memories are the only thing that lasts forever."

Gary Antonio adds: “That would be wonderful. I could see that that also happened in the future. I'm looking forward to it. "

Gary Antuanne, the Russell Brothers live wire, is even putting a tentative schedule.

"Honestly, I could say a year, I could say a couple of months," he adds, referring to how soon he and Gary Antonio could join their older brother to become world headlines. "It depends on how things move in the world of boxing."

After being informed of the noble ambition of the brothers and the time it took to achieve it, Russell Sr. gave his two cents.

"It is conceivable," he says. "I don't want to rush them. But I think a year, a year and a half is a good evaluation."

If the Russells fight for compliance, there will also be no discussion about who is the protagonist.

"There is an order that things are going to," says Gary Antonio. "While the older brother, Jr., is still in the game, which I think he will be, he is the leader. He is the oldest, of course he will take the main event. Co-main event and my younger brother just behind me ".

In his constant evaluation of his children, Russell Sr. believes that Gary Antuanne is the most promising. The patriarch of the brothers fighting in Washington D.C. He made it evident when he gave SN a snapshot of the best feats in his children's ring.

"Gary Jr. has the jab, has good eyes and hand speed," says Mr. "He has a real insight to his opponents.

"Antonio, it's deceptively strong. It can really hit.

"Baby Boy," he adds, referring to Gary Antuanne, "I think he is the group's special."

“He has good speed, power, good defense. He has the ability to decide what style he wants to use in the fight to make it work. "

He is also the most open of boxers, according to Gary Antuanne himself.

"Mr. Gary Russell and Gary Antonio: they talk when they have to talk," he says. "I'm more open. I'm more cheerful. I like to have fun, funny.

"If I have a girlfriend … my girlfriend, I don't want her to go out with me if she doesn't want to have fun," he continues. "I would say:‘ Girl, I want to have some fun, funny. ’"

Funny, funny it has been what the Russell brothers have been having, with Gary Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) achieving six consecutive victories, including four consecutive defenses of the title, since their only defeat: a majority decision fell to Vasiliy Lomachenko in June 2014 Meanwhile, Gary Antonio (16-0, 12 KOs) and Gary Antuanne (12-0, 12 KOs) keep up the rungs of the boxing ranks and dazzle the process.

"By the time my younger brothers reach the point that I am in my career," says the main actor on Saturday night, "I hope they are better than me.

"My definition of dynasty is that information is transmitted."

In that sense, the Russells keep their father's gems close to their minds and hearts at all times.

"We have a gym creed that says,quot; Success is the ultimate revenge, "" says Gary Antuanne. "Using that creed keeps us honest and humble because it shows that we are still on the same page."

Gary Antonio adds: "(My dad tells us)" There is a short window and all good things come to an end, so take advantage of them. "I know that the sport of boxing is something I can't do forever, so I am looking and ready to start leaving my mark on the sport of boxing. "

Until there are three triple Russell brothers as world champions.