Gary Owen talks about the impact of blacks after the death of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6211% %MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6212%

There has been a great outpouring of admiration and love for Kobe Bryant after his death. But, the positive has also brought to light some not-so-positive things.

As we reported earlier, Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and some of his closest friends. And although much of the world has honored Kobe and his legacy, some people have become critical of his life as a basketball player, father and husband.

%MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6213% %MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6214%

More specifically, accusations of Kobe's past have become a topic of interest to comedian Ari Shaffir and Gayle King, who seemed to be very critical of Kobe's case in 2003. And during this time of mourning, many people who they have inspired Kobe Bryant, they have been forced to defend their legacy with anger.

%MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6215% %MINIFYHTML7d284873b56d46586603165397a9be6216%

Gary Owen, however, has come up with a message for the black community, saying he admires how much power and strength we have when we join. He even named Ari and Gayle, expressing how important it is to talk when people come for one of ours!

"I just want people to realize what can happen when black people really come together," he says. "Because the blacks were like,quot; look you're not talking about Kobe, you're not talking about our hero. "

He continues by saying:

"Ari Shaffir did not value what black people bring to the table. Gayle King did not realize that it would not be bad to talk to Kobe," he says. “I just want people to realize how powerful blacks are when they join. Observe this past week, Ari was abandoned by his agency and the comedy clubs canceled their concerts, and this comes from a white man. "

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!