G-Eazy seems to address Segan Megan Thee's rumors of romance in the new song & # 39; Still Be Friends & # 39;

In his last song with Tory Lanez and Tyga, the creator of hits & # 39; Yo, yo y yo & # 39; and his collaborators rapped on a situation of friends with benefits.

G-Eazy apparently had Megan Thee Stallion in his mind when he wrote the bars in his latest song "Still Be Friends". The 30-year-old rapper released the new song on Friday, February 7, just a few days after it caused rumors of romance with the hit maker "Hot Girl Summer."

In the song with Tory Lanez Y Tyga, G-Eazy and his collaborators are rapping about a situation of friends with benefits, apparently hinting at their adventure with the raptor. "King of the Bay / Getting dome on my throne," the ceremonial master of "No Limit" spits out his lines, "She's not my girlfriend / No, we're just friends."

Tory raises the question: "Can we fuck and remain friends?" before T-Raww delivers his infectious verse. "As if I were Adam Sandler/ She calls me Big Daddy / I'm crazy in the brain / What do you know about that? ", Question.

The song marks G-Eazy's first new music since he released his EP "Scary Nights" in October 2019. He is now preparing a new full album that is expected to arrive later in his year.

Giving up their new music, G-Eazy and Megan caused speculation about the state of their relationship after they were caught on camera to get comfortable at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend. Rapper "I Mean It" then fed the rumors by posting on his account a photo of rapper "Diamonds" along with a bunch of blue-hearted emoticons in the caption.

He later posted on Instagram Stories a smoking video of him and the 24-year-old femcee woman kissing. She wrapped her arm around her rumored boyfriend's neck while he sucked her face and rubbed her thighs.

Despite his public display of affection, Megan later denied they were an article. "Lol, it's fine now, you have all the jokes but I'm not the damn G Eazy (sic)," he tweeted earlier this week. Then, a fan asked why G-Eazy had been "sucking makeup" from her face, to which she replied: "He likes Fenty", referring to RihannaThe Fenty Beauty line.