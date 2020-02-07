Frozen Idina Menzel will join 9 Elsas at the Oscars 2020

the Oscar 2020 Awards They are entering the unknown.

On Friday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Good morning america announced that when Idina Menzel take the Oscar stage to perform "Into The Unknown,quot; by Frozen 2, she will not be alone.

Tony's winning actress will be joined by nine other women from around the world who provided Elsa's voice in their respective languages. The Norwegian singer will also join the 10 women DAWN, which interpreted the voice of the siren called Elsa listens throughout the animated film.

As the official Twitter account of the Academy tweeted, "Elsa's voices of # Frozen2 from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of & # 39; Into the Unknown & # 39; in the #Oscars ".

Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg will represent Denmark, Willemijn Verkaik comes from Germany, Takako Matsu will represent Japan and Carmen García Sáenz It will represent Latin America. From Norway comes Lisa Stokke, From Poland Kasia Laska, Anna Buturlina will represent Russia, Gisela comes from Spain and finally, Gam Wichayanee It will represent Thailand.