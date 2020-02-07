Frozen Idina Menzel will join 9 Elsas at the Oscars 2020

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios
the Oscar 2020 Awards They are entering the unknown.
On Friday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Good morning america announced that when Idina Menzel take the Oscar stage to perform "Into The Unknown,quot; by Frozen 2, she will not be alone.
Tony's winning actress will be joined by nine other women from around the world who provided Elsa's voice in their respective languages. The Norwegian singer will also join the 10 women DAWN, which interpreted the voice of the siren called Elsa listens throughout the animated film.
As the official Twitter account of the Academy tweeted, "Elsa's voices of # Frozen2 from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of & # 39; Into the Unknown & # 39; in the #Oscars ".
Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg will represent Denmark, Willemijn Verkaik comes from Germany, Takako Matsu will represent Japan and Carmen García Sáenz It will represent Latin America. From Norway comes Lisa Stokke, From Poland Kasia Laska, Anna Buturlina will represent Russia, Gisela comes from Spain and finally, Gam Wichayanee It will represent Thailand.
That sure is many Elsas!
Priyanka ChopraHe also voiced the Queen of Arendelle for the Indian version of the movie, but she only gave her talents to Elsa's voice, not to her singing.
In addition to the dazzling Disney performance, other Oscar 2020 artists include Cynthia Erivo singing "Stand Up,quot; by Harriet, Elton John singing "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman, Chrissy Metz singing Diane Warren& # 39; I am standing with you & # 39; from Penetration Y Randy Newman singing Toy Story 4"I can't let you throw yourself."
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
%MINIFYHTMLd394b497325a25ca7dca9331356a936d17%