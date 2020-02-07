From les banlieues to the Oscars: high hopes for French cinema | News

%MINIFYHTMLc56413756a92dd2dbb23af06bfd6673611% %MINIFYHTMLc56413756a92dd2dbb23af06bfd6673612%

Them Miserable, a French cinema about police brutality set in the banlieues, or suburbs, of Paris, it lives up to an Oscar for the best international film.

The director Ladj Ly, who has made several documentaries, grew up where the film takes place, in Montfermeil The suburb appears in Victor Hugo's famous 1862 novel and is where riots broke out in 2005.

Plus:

Ly's film, his first fiction, has been widely celebrated by the local community as he prepares for the biggest film event of the year on Sunday. The Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Many of the actors are from urbanization, not professionals, including activist Almamy Kanoute, who plays an enigmatic owner of a fast-food restaurant that police and young people turn to for advice.

"For decades, we have seen a denial of police violence," Kanoute told Al Jazeera. "Recently we saw the repression faced by protesters in the yellow vest where many discovered police violence. But we have always known about it because today's repression was refined for years in the suburbs."

Almamy Kanoute, who plays in Them Miserable, he said the violence directed by the police was & # 39;refined for years in the suburbs & # 39; (Al Jazeera)

Representing life in the suburbs was natural for Ly, who as part of a "police watch,quot; in the neighborhood filmed an incident of violence directed by the police 10 years ago. Officers caught beating a resident were reprimanded, and one was suspended after Ly's video went viral.

"I've always seen my camera as a weapon," Ly said in a recent interview with TToronto International Film Festival.

For decades, French governments have ignored the suburbs, says Ly, where unemployment is high and opportunities are scarce.

"Nothing is changing," he told the AFP news agency. "Schools in the suburbs are a catastrophe, cultural associations have been reduced their subsidies, so this film is a cry for help to say: & # 39; listen to us, because it has been more than 20 years that has gone wrong and we feel that nobody hears us. "

Les Miserables is bleak, but its success has delighted the residents of Montfermeil, some of whom travel to the Angels for the awards ceremony on Sunday.

At the local football club, few imagined that a story set in their neighborhood would be nominated for an Oscar.

"We are very happy, because this shows that despite the reality, there are many talented people in the suburbs," Karim, a resident, told Al Jazeera.

Faoussa, another local, intervened: "Ladj Ly shows that even young people in the suburbs can do it."

Some members of the premises The Montfermeil community travels to Los Angeles for the Oscars (Al Jazeera)

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera contributed to this report of Montfermeil