Friday Super Rugby Coat: Sharks in Highlanders, Brumbies fire the Rebels | Rugby Union News

Aphelele Fassi grabbed two attempts by the sharks against the mountaineers.

We rounded the first matches of Round 2 of this year's Super Rugby competition, which saw victories for Sharks and Brumbies …

Highlanders 20-42 Sharks

Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi ran in two attempts each when the Sharks beat the Highlanders in Friday's first Super Rugby clash at Dunedin.

Even in the early stages of the game, Mitch Hunt and Curwen Bosch exchanged penalties, but James Venter put the visitors on the rise when he ran towards a pass from Kerron van Vuuren to score the opening attempt.

Sharks celebrated victory over mountain people

The World Cup winner, Mapimpi, finished a good play that involved Fassi and Sikumbuzo Notshe five minutes before halftime, adding his second just before the break after taking a download of Madosh Tambwe.

Bosch converted both and added an additional penalty, although the mountaineers responded with attempts by Dillon Hunt and Jona Nareki to stay on the hunt.

However, it was not so, since Fassi's two attempts on both sides of one of Michael Collins sealed the third successive victory of the Sharks over the Highlanders.

Brumbies 39-26 Rebels

Tom Cusack was one of the Brumbies scorers against the Rebels.

The Brumbies achieved two victories, two in 2020, when they defeated the Rebels at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Irae Simone, Tom Banks, Tom Cusack, Solomone Kata, Folau Fainga & # 39; a and Tom Wright crossed in the victory for the hosts.

Simone took a pass from Scott Sio to open the score and then became a supplier of Banks to push the home team forward.

Kata chased a dirty kick from Noah Lolesio to increase the advantage of the Brumbies, but Angus Cottrell got the visitors to the board two minutes before the break.

Cottrell added another shortly after the break to put the rebels back in the contest, but Fainga's score kept the score on the local scoreboard.

Wright's attempt, again coming from a Lolesio kick and matched by Dane Haylett-Petty and Frank Lomani scores, proved to be enough to secure victory for the Brumbies.