French soldiers kill more than 30 combatants in operations in Mali | Mali News

French soldiers have killed more than 30 fighters in Mali in two days of operations against ISIL (ISIS group) and al Qaeda-linked groups, French armed forces said.

France, the former colonial power that once ruled the number of West African countries, has about 4,500 soldiers in the region that carry out Operation Barkhane, which began in 2014.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has a peacekeeping operation of 13,000 troops in Mali in what could be the most dangerous mission of the world body so far.

The most recent operations of French troops took place on Thursday and Friday.

In the Gourma region, Barkhane's French force soldiers killed about 20 fighters and destroyed several vehicles, while in the Liptako region, a bastion for ISIL, 10 more were killed, the army said. The operations involved an unmanned aircraft, fighter planes and two helicopters, he added.

In December, French forces killed 33 fighters in Mali using attack helicopters, ground troops and a drone near the Mauritanian border, where a group linked to Al Qaeda operates.

Little progress in the region

The UN, France and the United States have invested billions of dollars to stabilize the Sahel, but with little success. The region has seen an increase in violence in recent months, fueling a sense of greater insecurity among locals, with millions of displaced people.

UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of growing violence

Last month, the UN envoy for West Africa told the UN Security Council that the attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. More than 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019.

In November, French President Emmanuel Macron promised a comprehensive review of Operation Barkhane after 13 French soldiers died in an air collision in November.

After a meeting in Ouagadougou in January with the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali Mauritania and Niger, Macron promised to take steps to increase coordination with local military.

Also said France intervention in the "three-border,quot; region of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, where much of the violence occurred, would increase.

Sunday, France said He planned to deploy 600 more soldiers in the area. To date, 41 French soldiers have died in the operation.