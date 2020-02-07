French independent cinema awaits the glory of the Oscars | France news

%MINIFYHTMLc4cb859e2bf3195f23d6192d39a727cf11% %MINIFYHTMLc4cb859e2bf3195f23d6192d39a727cf12%

The 92 Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood this weekend.

Among the favorites for the Best Film Edition is the South Korean thriller Parasite, and the first epic of the 1917 world war. Parasite has also been nominated in the category of Best International Film where he will face, among others, Les Miserables, a French film about Life in the poor suburbs of Paris made by an untrained filmmaker with a cast of mainly non-professional actors.

Natacha Butler from Al Jazeera reports.