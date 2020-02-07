Franklin Graham, abandoned by places, will continue with the tour of the United Kingdom

According to the organizer, a planned tour of Great Britain by American evangelist Franklin Graham, an open social conservative and vocal advocate of President Trump, will move forward despite places being removed from his calendars due to concerns about his past statements.
The tour, a series of conferences and concerts that aim to teach biblical principles and advice on the spread of the Christian Gospel, will begin on May 30 in Glasgow before making stops in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and other places. But at the end of last month, a convention center in Liverpool announced that it would no longer be Mr. Graham's host after being informed of the statements he considered "incompatible,quot; with his values.
"In view of this, we can no longer reconcile the balance between freedom of expression and the divisive impact that this event is having on our city," the site, ACC Liverpool, said in a statement.
In the next few days, other places across the country made similar announcements. In Milton Keynes, for example, the Marshall Arena said it had canceled its own Graham event because of the concern that it could "lead to a violation of peace." Now, no date on the tour website has a designated place, and all places are listed as "TBA,quot;.
When the places began to eliminate Mr. Graham from their schedules, A statement appeared on the tour's website assuring supporters that it would move forward. "We are still finalizing where the Graham Tour will take place, but we want to make it clear that the initiative and all associated training courses will take place on the same dates originally planned," he said.
On Wednesday, Utilita Arena in Newcastle became the last place to remove Mr. Graham's event from his calendar, several media outlets reported. The arena did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
A petition urging Utilita Arena to cancel Mr. Graham's event had received more than 5,000 signatures in a week. Ste Dunn, the president of Northern Pride, the L.G.B.T. The charity that created the petition and organizes the annual Newcastle Pride Festival said Mr. Graham's views were "totally inconsistent with our city."
While Mr. Graham did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday, he issued a long statement on January 27 to the British L.G.B.T.Q. community.
"I will not go to the United Kingdom to speak against anyone, I will speak for everyone," Graham wrote on Facebook. “The Gospel is inclusive. I don't get out of hate, I get out of love. "
Although Mr. Graham, the eldest son of the Reverend Billy Graham, who preached to millions of people at stadium events called crusades and served as a spiritual guide for several presidents, invited L.G.B.T.Q. By participating in the tour, he reaffirmed his belief that homosexuality was a sin.
In April, Mr. Graham was criticized by a series of tweets in which he said that the homosexuality of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was "something to regret, not something to flaunt, praise or politicize."
Graham, who was widely criticized for labeling Islam as a "very evil and evil religion,quot; after the September 11 attacks, has not been shy in expressing his support for Trump, even after the manifestation of white supremacy in Charlottesville Virginia , in 2017; through the repression of immigrants and refugees; during the Stormy Daniels scandal; and after the president’s insult against Haiti and Africa.
%MINIFYHTML8582147b835a51c70e85062129b523e213%