Franklin Graham, abandoned by places, will continue with the tour of the United Kingdom

According to the organizer, a planned tour of Great Britain by American evangelist Franklin Graham, an open social conservative and vocal advocate of President Trump, will move forward despite places being removed from his calendars due to concerns about his past statements.

The tour, a series of conferences and concerts that aim to teach biblical principles and advice on the spread of the Christian Gospel, will begin on May 30 in Glasgow before making stops in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and other places. But at the end of last month, a convention center in Liverpool announced that it would no longer be Mr. Graham's host after being informed of the statements he considered "incompatible,quot; with his values.

%MINIFYHTML8582147b835a51c70e85062129b523e211% %MINIFYHTML8582147b835a51c70e85062129b523e212%

"In view of this, we can no longer reconcile the balance between freedom of expression and the divisive impact that this event is having on our city," the site, ACC Liverpool, said in a statement.

In the next few days, other places across the country made similar announcements. In Milton Keynes, for example, the Marshall Arena said it had canceled its own Graham event because of the concern that it could "lead to a violation of peace." Now, no date on the tour website has a designated place, and all places are listed as "TBA,quot;.