France reduced its nuclear arsenal to less than 300 nuclear warheads – Defense Blog

"France has reduced the nuclear arsenal to less than 300 nuclear warheads," Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to military officers graduating in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that European nations "can no longer be spectators,quot; in the face of a possible nuclear arms race, urging them to promote an "international arms control agenda."

"Europeans must collectively realize that, in the absence of a legal framework, they could quickly face a new race for conventional weapons, including nuclear weapons, on their own soil," Macron said in a speech presenting France's strategy. after Brexit for its nuclear arsenal

He added that France had already reduced its number of warheads to less than 300, giving France "the legitimacy to demand concrete movements of other nuclear powers towards global disarmament that is gradual, credible and verifiable."

The French president also proposed a budget of around € 37 billion to modernize France's nuclear capabilities, as it remains the only state of nuclear energy in the European Union after Brexit.