Four experimental rules of XFL that the NFL must observe closely, from the start to overtime

The XFL is back, and it is Vince McMahon's second attempt to launch a professional football league that will try to compete with the NFL.

The XFL, of course, will take a new turn to the football game. That means some rules with which you are familiar from the professional and university levels: one foot within the limits counts as a trap, for example. However, the league is testing some new rules that could get the attention of the NFL.

Here are four rules that fit that description.

Double advance passes

The XFL will allow teams to throw two passes forward if the ball has not crossed the scrimmage line. They combined this with a simplified illegal field rule for illegal men: no ineligible player may be more than three yards down the field before a passer throws a legal pass through the scrimmage line.

It is a good combination that allows a little more creativity in game calls. Think of a bubble screen for the wide receiver. Now that receiver does not have to go back first before throwing the ball, and there is less confusion for offensive linemen.

It is a rule that could work.

Two wait times in half

The XFL, of course, is following the leadership of the American Football Alliance regarding the pace of play. There is a 25 second game clock, the clock does not stop until the last two minutes of each half, and the repeat rules will be similar to AAF.

All of these are designed to maintain the interest of viewers with a short attention span.

We are interested in seeing how teams and coaches react to having two waiting times of one minute per half instead of three. If adopted at the NFL level, it would eliminate some of those commercial breaks that fans complain about and encourage a stricter pace of play. It could be better than the three waiting times of the NFL and the university teams.

New launch rules

There is a movement to end the initial kick completely, but there are some things about the XFL experiment here that should get your attention.

The coverage team will be on the return side of the field. What? Yes, the coverage team will be on the 35-yard line and the return team will be on the 30-yard line. They cannot move until the ball is touched by the returner or on the ground for three seconds.

This will help reduce collisions in the field, and there will be returns knowing that kicks that do not reach the 20-yard line go to the 45-yard line and the "main touchbacks,quot; put the ball on the 35-yard line if the Ball is shot down in the final zone.

It is better than eliminating the initial kick.

Extra time shootings

It's like penalties in football or an NHL shooting. The offenses and defenses of both teams will be at separate ends of the field.

The XFL will have five rounds, and each possession begins on the five-yard line. Teams have one play to score. Defensive penalties will result in the ball being placed in the line of a yard.

The university game has changed since the fifth overtime period of this year, and it was exciting the first time we saw it.

It may be anti-climatic for some, but given the criticism of the NFL overtime rules, at least it's worth seeing if this format works.