Former Congressman Joe Walsh ends the 2020 Republican candidacy against Trump | USA news

Former US Congressman Joe Walsh ended his main Republican challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced financial difficulties and difficulties from the beginning.

"I am suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Trump Cult is just beginning. I am committed to doing everything possible to defeat Trump and his facilitators this November," Walsh said in a tweet.

He told CNN on Friday morning that the Republican Party is "Trump's party … it's not a party. It's a cult. He can't be defeated in the Republican primaries, so there's no reason for me, or Any candidate really, do it. " to be there. The party has become a cult. "

He added that he would support a Democrat for the November elections.

"I can't stop him (at Trump) in a Republican primary, but I can do my best to try to stop him … by uniting people," Walsh told CNN in an interview on Friday.

"Any Democrat would be better than Trump in the White House," he said later.

Obstacles to raise funds

Walsh had voted for Trump in 2016 and declared that he would be "grabbing his musket,quot; if Republican Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But Walsh finally became enraged with Trump, mocking him as "crazy," "cruel," and "incompetent." He has also acknowledged that he helped "create,quot; Trump through his own "personal and ugly policy,quot; brand.

Tea Party's favorite turned into a radio host became Trump's second main challenger in 2020 when he announced his candidacy in August, saying that the incumbent was not fit for the position and should be denied a second term. It was presented as a conservative option for people who were fed up with the chaos of the Trump era. Full of confidence about the prospects of his campaign, Walsh said: "I think this … will light like a forest fire."

But Walsh faced obstacles and obstacles to raise funds from the Republican Party from the beginning. Several states parties canceled their primary elections and other nomination contests in an effort to protect Trump from the fate of George HW Bush, the last president of a term who faced a serious primary challenger and subsequently lost his candidacy for reelection. Last year, the Republican National Committee issued a non-binding resolution to declare the party's undivided support for Trump.

Walsh speaks in a debate for Trump's Republican challengers (File: Julius Constantine Motal / AP Photo)

Walsh also failed to include his name on the ballot in some states, including Vermont, Mississippi and his home state of Illinois.

Sometimes, Walsh struggled to differentiate himself as a viable Trump alternative. He courted the social media controversy in the years prior to his presidential career and was frequently pressured on those comments while in the election campaign.

"There were some times when I passed the line and said things were too provocative," Walsh told a crowd at a university convention in New Hampshire in January.

The unique focus of the Walsh campaign was to criticize Trump. He often rushed to ridicule former South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford for making fiscal conservatism the crux of his Republican presidential candidacy in 2020 during his brief time in the race.

"It's not about debt and it's not about tariffs and it's not about any problem," Walsh said when Sanford finished his career in November. "Trump is not fit. It's an emergency, and that's the only reason you get into a primary against an acting president."

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is now Trump's only great challenger left in the Republican primary.