Five leaders of the CAR militia obtain terms of life for war crimes | News from the Central African Republic

Five leaders of a predominantly Christian militia in the Central African Republic were sentenced to life imprisonment for war crimes and crimes against humanity after dozens of Muslims were killed in a southeastern city in May 2017.

On Friday, 28 people were also sentenced to 10-15 years of forced labor, mainly for murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Plus:

"This is the first time that an RCA court has issued a sentence for crimes against humanity," said Justice Minister Flavien Mbata.

The trial in the criminal court of the capital, Bangui, opened new paths in a country that struggles to provide justice to victims of militia violence.

The trial concerned an attack on a district in the southeast of the city of Bangassou and a nearby United Nations base on May 13, 2017.

According to the UN, 72 people were killed, 76 were injured and 4,400 people were displaced from their homes.

The militiamen especially attacked members of the Muslim community who had taken refuge in the city's Catholic church.

Ten UN peacekeepers were killed in attacks by armed groups in the Bangassou area between May and November 2017.

Prayers can only be appealed once under the CAR law.

Cycle of violence

The CAR has been dealing with violence since 2013.

The Pino Pino militia was one of the predominantly Christian and animist armed groups that emerged to fight a mainly Muslim rebel coalition, the Seleka.

The ruthless struggle brought the country to the brink of sectarian war, which caused the intervention of France, the former colonial power.

The president of CAR, Faustin-Archange Touadera, now governs with the support of MINUSCA, a UN peacekeeping force of 14,700 members whose full name is Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

But armed groups control two thirds of the country, usually claiming to represent a religious or ethnic group and often fight for the rich mineral resources of CAR.