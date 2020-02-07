Explainer: Battle against the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML0e046bdd4611662fd3c235ac685f939311% %MINIFYHTML0e046bdd4611662fd3c235ac685f939312%

Researchers around the world are competing to find a vaccine against the coronavirus.

At the moment, there is no known vaccine or cure for this new virus.

What we do know is that it probably went from animals to humans in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

And it is believed that it probably originated in bats.

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera analyzes the progress that researchers are making, which is taking place at record speed.