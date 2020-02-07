Exeter call inspection before Sunday's meeting | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa311% %MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa312%





Exeter – inspect before Sunday's meeting

%MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa313% %MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa314%

Exeter has announced a preventive inspection on the morning of race day due to the high winds expected for the seven-race card scheduled for Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa315% %MINIFYHTML3af4d5ada1a7b1e52ae5641be9bc5fa316%

Heavy rains and storms are anticipated from Saturday night onwards.

However, with the gait currently described as smooth, good to soft (in some places), there are no concerns about soil conditions.

An update of the Friday morning course said: "Due to the greater certainty of the forecasts of strong gusts of wind during this Sunday's races, there will be a preventive inspection on Sunday morning at 8 am."