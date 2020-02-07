Exclusive: see Liam Hemsworth play the most dangerous game

Liam Hemsworth is ready to play the Most dangerous game.

ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new Hemsworth series, Most dangerous game, for the next Quibi transmission platform. In Most dangerous gameHemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a husband and father who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to a terminal illness.

"If I only had some cash, I would receive some treatment. Maybe I would see my son being born," Dodge says in the trailer above. Get in Christopher Waltz Mysterious character who has an offer too good to refuse.

In desperation, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly 24-hour game where he quickly discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. He has no allies, everything depends on him to stay alive. Deposits increase every hour Dodge survives with the winning sum of more than $ 24 million.