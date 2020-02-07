Exclusive: see Liam Hemsworth play the most dangerous game

Liam Hemsworth is ready to play the Most dangerous game.
ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new Hemsworth series, Most dangerous game, for the next Quibi transmission platform. In Most dangerous gameHemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a husband and father who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to a terminal illness.
"If I only had some cash, I would receive some treatment. Maybe I would see my son being born," Dodge says in the trailer above. Get in Christopher Waltz Mysterious character who has an offer too good to refuse.
In desperation, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly 24-hour game where he quickly discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. He has no allies, everything depends on him to stay alive. Deposits increase every hour Dodge survives with the winning sum of more than $ 24 million.
"This action thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for his life and his family," reads the official description of Quibi.
Sarah Gadon, Zach cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha BordizzoY Jimmy Akingbola Also star.
Called one of Quibi's "movies in chapters," each installment of Most dangerous game It's 10 minutes or less. All platform content is designed for viewing on the move.
Most dangerous game It is written and produced by executives Nick Santora and directed and executive produced by Phil Abraham. The series opens in April, the Quibi platform officially launches on April 6.
Hemsworth & # 39; s Most dangerous game It is just one of the many offers that arrive in Quibi. A new version of Indicated Y Punk & # 39; d is in process, as is a Reindeer 911! revival and a Demi lovatocurrently hosted series called Pillow talk.