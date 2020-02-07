Evelyn Lozada says she won't be back with basketball wives!

Evelyn Lozada had one of her worst seasons of Basketball Wives by far. In a question and answer session of fans, the reality star is apparently saying goodbye to the series.

Lozada took to Instagram where he asked his fans to ask him questions and shared the answers.

When a person asked if he would return to the VH1 program, she replied: "Most likely not."

In addition, Evelyn revealed some other personal things.

When asked if she missed her ex-husband, Chad Ochocinco, the mother of two said: "The crying weighed more than laughter and not everyone has moved on."

When it comes to remarrying or not, Evelyn would give her another chance because she doesn't count her previous relationships.

This happens after Evelyn and Shaunie O & # 39; Neal were criticized for being colorful towards OG Chijindu.

Both viewers and OG noticed that they would call her aggressive for only threatening to do things that her co-stars had already done. Shaunie insisted that it was not because of the color of her skin, but because of the fact that she was relatively new to the group.

Spectators in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk celebrate Evelyn's alleged departure.

One commenter wrote: "Oh, now he doesn't want to be in basketball wives,quot;! OG escaped it lmao & # 39;

Another added: ‘She doesn't have an interesting story … honestly. The drama ages. "

Some social media users commented on their other responses.

"The crying weighed more than laughter, but you approached the person who made you so miserable to return to OG🥴🤧 … make it make sense," one questioned.

This commenter cited the infamous OG line of the program when he said: "he definitely asked himself those questions …" eight five loved me "

Ad

Will you miss Evelyn if she really leaves the show?



Post views:

0 0