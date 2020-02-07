Evelyn Lozada announces that she will probably leave basketball wives!

Evelyn Lozada has been the star of the VH1 Basketball Wives show since the first season. Now MTO News has learned that it is leaving the program.

Evelyn announced that she will leave the show yesterday on Instagram, during a question and answer with fans.

A fan asked the beautiful reality star: "Are you returning to BBW (Basketbal Wives)?"

Evelyn replied "probably not."

Last season, Evelyn got into a very public fight with one of her OG co-stars. During the altercation among the ladies, OG accused Evelyn of being "colorist," and suggested that Evelyn was an anti-black woman.

Evelyn is a Latina with a Puerto Rican heritage.

Evelyn denied the allegations of OG and then sued her for defamation. But the whole incident seems to have left a bad taste in the mouth.

Here is Evelyn's answer to the fan question: