Eva Longoria's gift selections make everyone feel great on Valentine's Day

In Eva LongoriaIn the house, love reigns supreme day after day.

Between her sweet son Santiago and her husband José Bastón, the actress, activist and philanthropist has much to thank. So, maybe it shouldn't be the biggest surprise that when February 14 arrives, there is little or no pressure to get big in the romance department.

"For me, I have the most romantic husband on a daily basis that we literally forget about Valentine's Day," Eva shared with E! Exclusive news about the ibi Smart Photo Manager.

At the same time, Eva knows that couples across the country love to celebrate the romantic day. In the middle of his busy schedule, the producer and director shared some gift selections for V-Day. And yes, he dropped some valuable tips while the watch marks the perfect gift.

"Remove the pressure from the gift and put pressure on the gestures," Eva suggested. "Maya Angelou He said: "People will forget what you said and forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel, so make someone feel great that day."

ibi: the Smart Photo Manager with Wi-Fi

"Before I started working with ibi, I was so worried, especially since my son was born, that all my photos were everywhere. Some were on my computer. Some were on social media. Some were on my iPad. I wish it was a place that could store them that is not in the cloud, "Eva explained. Fortunately, ibi has the perfect product. "I love that he took all my photos from all the devices in one place and made it easier for me," he added.

L & # 39; Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum

"For L & # 39; Oréal, everything would be about skin care. There is so much greatness in his RevitaLift line," L & # 39; Oréal spokesman shared with us. "Hyaluronic acid serum, night serum and eye cream are great."


Talking to strangers Book

"My favorite books are from Malcolm Gladwell, anything from Malcolm Gladwell. His last Talking to strangers it's great."


L & # 39; Oréal Revitalift wrinkle cream + firming eye cream

"There is so much advanced technology with skin care L & # 39; Oréal that you should make a complete gift basket with those things," Eva shared. "It's a really good gift, anything from the RevitaLift line."


Illustrated fact Book

"There is a book my dear friend Jay Shetty He told me to go He said there is a book called Reality by Hans Rosling That explains why the world is better than you think. It is a great book. He is a very positive guy and full of facts. "


