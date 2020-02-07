Eva Longoria's gift selections make everyone feel great on Valentine's Day

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
In Eva LongoriaIn the house, love reigns supreme day after day.
Between her sweet son Santiago and her husband José Bastón, the actress, activist and philanthropist has much to thank. So, maybe it shouldn't be the biggest surprise that when February 14 arrives, there is little or no pressure to get big in the romance department.
"For me, I have the most romantic husband on a daily basis that we literally forget about Valentine's Day," Eva shared with E! Exclusive news about the ibi Smart Photo Manager.
At the same time, Eva knows that couples across the country love to celebrate the romantic day. In the middle of his busy schedule, the producer and director shared some gift selections for V-Day. And yes, he dropped some valuable tips while the watch marks the perfect gift.
"Remove the pressure from the gift and put pressure on the gestures," Eva suggested. "Maya Angelou He said: "People will forget what you said and forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel, so make someone feel great that day."
ibi: the Smart Photo Manager with Wi-Fi
"Before I started working with ibi, I was so worried, especially since my son was born, that all my photos were everywhere. Some were on my computer. Some were on social media. Some were on my iPad. I wish it was a place that could store them that is not in the cloud, "Eva explained. Fortunately, ibi has the perfect product. "I love that he took all my photos from all the devices in one place and made it easier for me," he added.
Are you still looking for the perfect gift for Valentine's Day? Check out gift selections from read Michele, country music singer Carly Pearce and more.