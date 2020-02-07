Erika Jayne teases RHOBH season 10: she says she is super "interesting,quot; because of the story in the story of Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville!

The next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seems to be full of drama and all thanks to Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards! At least this is what Erika Jayne says!

The reality show star was invited on The Wendy Williams Show today and made fun of RHOBH fans about what they can expect from season 10

%MINIFYHTMLf646829ab2f4ac320a16273901bf164311% %MINIFYHTMLf646829ab2f4ac320a16273901bf164312%

He also emphasized that there are always two sides to any story, suggesting that there may be more to the rumors of the Housewife case.

As you know, there have been reports that Denise and Brandi had a multi-month adventure in the first half of last year, something the former has vehemently denied while the other has apparently confirmed it several times.

But now, when asked what he thinks of the alleged history of the "affair," Erika said there is much more than fans can think.

Of course, she said nothing too clear about the supposed matter so as not to spoil people, but the little she revealed did nothing less than keep people interested and anxiously waiting for answers.

‘Let me say that here there are two sides of any story and viewers will be able to hear and see both sides. I have my own opinion, based on what I have seen, but I will keep it. I think it's a really interesting season and a really interesting dynamic within the group. There is more than just the matter, it's about the way Denise relates to us in the group, "he told the host of the talk show.

Amid connection speculation, there were also rumors that Denise was leaving RHOBH, which he denied at the end of last month.

Ad

‘Any good phrases for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn't quit, "he tweeted previously.



Post views:

0 0