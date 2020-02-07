Home Latest News Elections in Malawi: Concerns over late presidential poll | Malawi News

Protest leaders in Malawi threaten new demonstrations if the presidential election is delayed.

President Peter Mutharika is appealing against the ruling of the constitutional court that annulled his electoral victory last year.

Haru Mutasa from Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Lilongwe.

