Election in Ireland: waiting to see a doctor overcomes the concerns of voters | Ireland news

The general elections of Ireland are less than 24 hours.

The ruling party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Fina Gael, hopes to challenge opinion polls and retain power.

But the opposition party Sinn Fein is enjoying an increase in support.

The government called early elections due to the crisis in the public health system and the long wait to see a doctor.

Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports.