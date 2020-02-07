El Paso Walmart shoots suspect accused of federal hate crimes | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed11% %MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed12%

The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen others in a shooting that attacked Mexicans in the U.S. border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Patrick Crusius, 21, has been charged with 90 charges under federal hate crimes and firearms laws for his role in the August 3 shooting, according to an indictment revealed Thursday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed13% %MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed14%

Federal prosecutors announced the charges against Crusius of Allen, Texas, at a press conference Thursday in El Paso. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) will consult with the victims' defense and families before deciding whether to prosecute a death penalty. Ultimately, the decision depends on Attorney General William Barr.

%MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed15% %MINIFYHTMLa08e51f0075cf374056c6cb796599eed16%

The Department of Justice will process in a parallel way with state officials. Crusius faces the death penalty on a murder charge of the state capital he declared innocent last year.

Hate crime charges show members of selected communities that "they are valued, that their protection is important, and then we will protect them and their rights," said Deputy Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. of the Department of Justice.

"People in our nation have the right to go to a store on a Saturday morning without fear of being shot dead for who they are or where they are from," Dreiband said.

An impromptu monument for the victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead decorates the Sky Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas (Mark Ralston / AFP)

President Donald Trump has made taking strong measures against immigration a hallmark of his administration, and the polarizing issue is news worldwide.

Eight Mexican citizens were among the victims, and the accusation accuses Crusius of attacking people because of his "real and perceived national origin." The Walmart store is popular with shoppers in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso.

David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in the federal case, said Thursday morning that he had not yet seen the accusation but hopes that federal prosecutors will not seek the execution of his client.

"Part of the evolution of our society implies understanding that justice is not synonymous with revenge, because revenge ignores essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all," Lane said. "Part of my job here is to convince the Department of Justice that they are not the revenge department."

In a statement issued Thursday night, Crusius' family said he was aware of the accusation and has been and continues to keep in mind "the immense pain and suffering of all those affected and affected by this tragedy." Beyond that, the family said they would not comment further.

& # 39; A symptom of a much bigger problem & # 39;

El Paso City Council member Cassandra Hernández, whose district includes Walmart, said the announcement was part of the healing process for the inhabitants of El Paso and the victims.

"The mass shooting suffered by our community is clearly a symptom of a much bigger problem that the United States has to face completely. The execution or life imprisonment of a white supremacist will not stop ethnic cleansing in other Hispanic communities like El Paso. This hateful hate crime on the border between the United States and Mexico is the definition of internal terrorism invoked by white nationalism, "said Hernandez.

Judd Owens, a property manager, stopped Thursday at Walmart while driving on his way to his home in Tennessee. Owens, 45, said he wanted to see the Walmart where the shooting took place and witness what kind of monument he had. He took a photo of the 30-foot metal cylinder in the parking lot that is visible from Interstate 10. He said he feared mass shootings across the country.

"I had chills from the moment I left the truck," he said. "Where I am from, we have had some incidents, not so bad, but close. And I'm worried that it might happen closer to my home and to the people that matter to me."

& # 39; Substantial premeditation & # 39;

The federal grand jury that accused Crusius found that his alleged crimes occurred "after substantial planning and premeditation." He bought a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-tip ammunition online more than six weeks before driving 10 hours overnight from his grandparents' house in a suburb of Dallas to El Paso to take out the attack, according to the accusation.

The federal accusation occurs when El Paso marks the sixth anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the suburban city of San Elizario planted 22 oaks in honor of the victims. Local media transmitted memories.

The federal charge follows Crusius state indictment last fall on a charge of capital murder, which could also bring a death sentence. He has been held without bail since the shooting and kept isolated from other prisoners, under suicidal surveillance for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius turned himself in to the police after the attack and said: "I am the shooter." He said he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

In front of the White House in Washington, DC, a woman holds a sign during a rally against weapons and white supremacy in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas (File: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

In court documents, prosecutors said Crusius published an online rule shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." He cited, as an inspiration, a mass shooting in March 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed dozens of Muslim residents of that country.

The document repeats part of Trump's immigration policy rhetoric, including his repeated use of the word "invasion." El Paso residents, as the former Representative of the US Congress. UU. Beto O & # 39; Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and driving the idea that the increase in migrant crossings was a "invasion,quot; coordinated by Latinos. . The president has denied inciting violence.

The charges announced Thursday are the most recent federal prosecutors following high-profile violent incidents. The Department of Justice has filed federal charges for hate crimes against a man suspected of a Hanukkah machete attack in New York City in December that injured five people; a man who opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh last year; and a man who killed a woman when he addressed a crowd of protesters at a 2017 white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.