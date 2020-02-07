Duterte of the Philippines moves to end the defense pact with the United States | News

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to order the termination of the country's visiting forces agreement with the United States, his spokesman said Friday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte also planned to speak with US President Donald Trump "at any time," but that the agenda was not clear.

"I will instruct the executive secretary to tell the Foreign Secretary to send the termination notice to the United States government," Duterte said, citing Panelo.

It was not clear when the notice would be sent.

Last month, the president threatened to end the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) of 1999 after the US government. UU. He canceled a tourist visa issued to Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, former head of the national police and close political ally of Duterte.

"I warn you … if you don't correct this, I will finish the … Agreement of the Visiting Forces. I will finish with that son of a bitch," said Duterte, who speaks blatantly. He said in a speech on January 23.

Dela Rosa implemented Duterte's repression against illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of suspected drug users.

The agreement provided a framework for the temporary entry of US troops into the Philippines for joint training exercises with the Philippine forces.

The agreement may be terminated by written notice from any of the parties, which would take effect in 180 days.

Millions in US security assistance. UU.

At the end of last year, Duterte also ordered a ban on the entry of US senators to the Philippines.

That was in response to the United States doing the same against Filipino officials who played a role in the arrest of opposition senator Leila De Lima, a staunch criticism of the president's campaign against illegal drugs.

The president banned his cabinet officials from traveling to the United States and rejected an invitation to join a special meeting with Trump and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in March.

A separate defense pact subsequently signed by the allies in 2014, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, allowed the prolonged permanence of US forces and authorized them to build and maintain barracks and warehouses and store defense equipment and weapons within five camps Filipino military designated.

But finishing the VFA would affect more than 300 joint trainings and other activities just this year with US forces "that the Philippine army and law enforcement agencies need to improve their capabilities to counter threats to national security," according to the Foreign Secretary. of Dutertes, Theodore. Locsin Jr.

The United States provided more than $ 550 million in security assistance to the Philippines from 2016 to 2019, Locsin said, adding that there may be a "chilling effect on our economic relations,quot; if the Philippines withdraws its security alliance with Washington.

US forces have provided intelligence, training and help that allowed the Philippines to deal with human trafficking, cyber attacks, illegal narcotics and terrorism, Locsin said, citing how US military assistance helped Filipino forces quell a disastrous siege of combatants. armed in line with ISIL. ) armed group in the southern city of Marawi in 2017.