Dutch Euthanasia Clinic sees a jump in death requests | Netherlands 2017 News

%MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5611% %MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5612%

The only euthanasia clinic in the Netherlands said on Friday that there had been a 22 percent increase in people who wanted help to end their lives last year compared to 2018.

The Euthanasia Expert Center, which helps doctors carry out assisted death, said the 3,122 applications he received last year were "much more than expected."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5613% %MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5614%

The Netherlands is one of the few countries where euthanasia is legal and by law all Dutch people over 12 years old have the right to request it, but first they have to meet strict criteria.

%MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5615% %MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5616%

"Every working day there are 13 people who come to us and tell us: & # 39; I can't go on any longer. & # 39; There is a great need," said clinic manager Steven Pleiter.

He said the number of applications remained stable in 2017 and 2018, but then accelerated last year.

The clinic's spokeswoman, Elke Swart, told the AFP news agency that one of the reasons for the sharp increase could have been a court case against a doctor last year who sacrificed a patient with severe dementia, "possibly scaring doctors with similar requests who then referred their patients to our clinic. "

Subsequently, the doctor was acquitted of the charge of carrying out euthanasia without following strict guidelines.

The increase in 2019 could also be demographic: an aging population that is more aware of the practice of euthanasia, Swart said.

The clinic's manager, Pleiter, said 900 applications were made to the clinic last year.

But he said the jump in euthanasia demands sounded the alarms while his clinic, based in The Hague, was struggling to deal with the increase.

"We have vacancies on all fronts, for doctors, psychiatrists and nurses," said Pleiter.

According to official figures, more than 6,000 assisted deaths were carried out in the Netherlands in 2018, with the Euthanasia Experience Center assisting in 727 cases.

The Netherlands was the first country to legalize euthanasia in 2002. It can only be carried out under the strict conditions established in Dutch law.

Children up to 16 years old need permission from their parents and guardians, while parents must participate in the process for children 16 and 17 years old. From the age of 18, any Dutch citizen can request assisted death.

In all cases, the patient must have "unbearable and endless suffering,quot; and must have asked to die "seriously and with full conviction."