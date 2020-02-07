Drake supposedly dating Imaan Hammam

%MINIFYHTMLe5728aa7b223776f7666f7511e87281311% %MINIFYHTMLe5728aa7b223776f7666f7511e87281312%

According to reports, the success creator of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He kisses with his rumored girlfriend after the New York Fashion Week show before spending the night in his apartment in New York.

Duck has caused rumors that he is dating the supermodel Imaan Hammam after the star was seen leaving his New York department.

The star of the "Plan of God" was in the city for the Nike fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at night and, after the presentation, according to reports , the 33-year-old man was seen at 23. old beauty

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the couple was seen rumored kissing in the Flur room at dawn on Thursday before returning to Hammam's apartment.

Between the show and the relationship with the model, Drake apparently went to a private dinner with the singer. Rosalia and rapper Travis Scott (II).

Both stars were seen leaving the apartment the next morning, with Hammam leaving first and the "Hotline Bling" star following shortly after.

Drake has been linked to Hammam in the past, and the singer is often seen liking her posts on Instagram. None of the stars have responded to the relationship reports.