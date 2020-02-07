Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in their underwater kissing scene



Malang of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has reached theaters today and there is no denying that the duo looks fabulous in the movie. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic thriller also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu playing crucial roles. The film had been in the news for several things before its release, one of which was the scene of smoking kisses of Aditya and Disha. Recently, in an interview with a leading newspaper, the duo talked about their experience of working underwater and shooting for more than 10 hours in the depths.





Speaking about the same thing, Disha said: "We had one day to train. Honestly, we didn't have much time because we were shooting from behind and it was very tiring. We were underwater for 10 hours. We didn't go because it was quite deep, so you couldn't keep going up and down and we were there for 10 hours, there's no light, you're just breathing through that oxygen mask and it was quite difficult. You can't see anything because it's so dark. "

While Aditya added: "You can't keep your eyes open because there's chlorine and we keep losing air in the middle of the whole movement. And suddenly you start panting and your respective divers have to come in and help you with oxygen. Obviously, it's much easier of what divers go through in the ocean. But for someone in one day, picking it up is difficult. It was an exciting day, it was something new to do, so it was fun. " Well, we can't wait to know how the movie is doing at the box office. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.