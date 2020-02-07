Democratic debate in February: everything you need to know | USA news

Seven Democratic presidential candidates from the United States face Friday night for the eighth debate in the 2020 primary cycle.

The debate, presented by ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News, It will start at 8pm local time (01:00 GMT on Saturday).

It is the first of three primary Democratic debates scheduled for this month as the race warms up to see which candidate President Trump will face in the November elections.

The debate occurs when the Democratic Party seeks to clean up the disorder caused by the recent Iowa caucuses, in which a technical error delayed the results and caused precision questions. Four days after the Midwestern state began the nomination contest, no winner has been declared.

With 100 percent of the enclosures reported, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg were side by side. Both candidates have declared winners. Former Vice President Joe Biden, once considered the national favorite Democrat, is in fourth place behind Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The debate is the last chance for leading candidates to meet at a stage before Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics survey average in New Hampshire, Sanders leads with 26.7 percent. Buttigieg has 22 percent and Warren and Biden are tied with 13 percent.

While the Democratic candidates are getting ready to go on stage, this is all you need to know before Friday's debate.

1. Who will go on stage?

Seven of the 11 Democratic candidates have qualified for the debate stage.

In addition to Sanders, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang will also take the stage.

As was the case in previous discussions, candidates qualified through a combination of survey results and fundraising amounts. For this debate, candidates had to vote five percent or more in four national or early states, or seven percent in two early state polls. In addition, campaigns must reach at least 225,000 unique donors.

2. Which candidates will not be on stage?

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the representative of the Hawaii Congress in the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Colorado Senator Michael Bennett did not qualify for the podium.

3. What problems will probably arise?

Iowa

The chaotic breakdown of the Iowa caucus reporting process will surely arise during the debate, as it is a state that traditionally starts presidential nomination contests.

The stagnant contest gives Buttigieg and Sanders a boost of momentum as they try to get away from the crowded field. Both have declared winners, with Buttigieg signaling the persecution of delegates and Sanders signaling the popular vote.

Wait for the candidates to evaluate the chaos that was Iowa.

Biden, who admitted that his poor performance in Iowa was an "instinctive blow," will probably have to answer for his fall in the state and the polls.

Trump and eligibility

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, voted Wednesday to acquit Trump on impeachment charges filed by the House of Representatives led by Democrats. The acquittal was Trump's greatest victory over his enemies in Congress.

Three of the candidates who will be on stage on Friday voted against Trump in the Senate.

Trump celebrated his victory, while the Democrats suggested they will continue their investigations into the president's alleged irregularities.

As with any debate, Trump is often a unifying theme on stage. Don't wait less in Friday's debate while the candidates comment on the acquittal.

But also expect candidates to face why they are better positioned to beat Trump in November.

Opioid epidemic

Many expect candidates to be asked how they will address the opioid epidemic in the United States.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, New Hampshire is among the top five states with the highest rates of opioid-related deaths.

About 68 percent of the more than 70,200 deaths from drug overdoses in the US UU. In 2017 they involved an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU.

Sanders v Warren

The two old friends and colleagues had a tense exchange after the last debate. Warren, who didn't shake Sanders' outstretched hand, accused Sanders of calling her a liar on national television, Sanders replied that it was Warren who called him a liar and said they shouldn't talk about it at that time.

The interaction came after Warren said Sanders told him privately in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders has repeatedly denied comment.

The couple, who have similar platforms, generally do not chase each other on stage. With the race now underway, it remains to be seen whether they will join on Friday night or join in any attack between them.

Sanders v Buttigieg

The first two leaders, Buttigieg and Sanders, are separated by 40 years of age and conflicting ideologies. Sanders is a self-styled 78-year-old democratic socialist, and has been a progressive power for decades.

Buttigieg, a former 38-year-old municipal official, represents the most moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

Expect the moderators and the candidates themselves to take advantage of the weaknesses of the two candidates.

4. What about Trump?

Trump has been enjoying the Democratic turmoil and his acquittal of the Senate.

"The Democrats cannot count some simple votes and yet they want to take over their health system," Trump said at a White House event on Thursday celebrating his acquittal of the political trial. "Think about that, no, think about that."

Expect the president to take Twitter to criticize the Democrats on Friday night.

5. When is the next debate?

The next debate is scheduled for February 19 and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, just before that state holds its primaries.