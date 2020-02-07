Demi Lovato will present her own talk show with "Frank Conversations,quot; on various topics, including mental health and addiction

Demi Lovato has revealed that she will present her own talk show that focuses on a variety of topics, including addictions and mental health problems. The job title for the new show is Pillow talk with Demi Lovato, and will be part of the new Quibi transmission platform.

According to ME! NewsIn the course of ten episodes, Lovato will speak with several guests, both experts and famous partners, on topics such as activism, sex and relationships, gender identity, well-being, body positivity and gender identity.

"I've always considered myself someone who speaks honestly about the problems my generation faces," Lovato said in a statement. "We are excited to bring these candid conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the issues and guests, while finding space for laughter and learning."

This latest Lovato project comes after he performed live for the first time in two years at the Grammy Awards at the end of January. He also sang the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV. Lovato has also had a guest role in the NBC comedy Will and grace during recent episodes as a replacement for Will (Eric McCormack).

As fans know, Lovato's return to the spotlight follows an almost fatal overdose in the summer of 2018. Only one year earlier, the I'm sorry, I'm not sorry singer starred in the YouTube documentary Simply complicated where he talked about his struggles with addiction, as well as bipolar and eating disorders.

Lovato joins several A-listers who are taking projects to the Quibi platform. game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner will star in the thriller series To survive, where he plays a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded.

Joe Jonas will present a new series of trips that will follow him as he explores different cities during the Jonas Brothers Happiness begins tour. And, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is producing a documentary series about high school basketball.

Other celebrities who are bringing new shows to Quibi include Liam Hemsworth, Joy alum Darren Criss, Idris Elba, Tyra Banks, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, Chrissy Teigen and Steven Spielberg. The short format content platform designed for your phone will also restart the classic MTV series Punk Y Indicated.

Ad

Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6.



Post views:

0 0