Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly dating

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
According to several reports, pop singer Demi Lovato and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been approaching each other, generating rumors that the celebrity couple is dating.

Demi and MGK were seen hanging out at Soho House Los Angeles and left together. According to E! News, "they stayed all night and didn't leave until dawn. Machine gun Kelly opened the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car," a source told the media.

