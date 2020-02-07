Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly dating

According to several reports, pop singer Demi Lovato and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been approaching each other, generating rumors that the celebrity couple is dating.

Demi and MGK were seen hanging out at Soho House Los Angeles and left together. According to E! News, "they stayed all night and didn't leave until dawn. Machine gun Kelly opened the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car," a source told the media.

"When they left, they didn't say goodbye very much because they looked like they would meet again. He followed her in his car near his house and it seemed that the night would continue from there," the source added. .

But according to TMZ, this is not the case at all. TMZ reports that sources close to the situation say that Demi and MGK are only friends and not sentimentally involved.