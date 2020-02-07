David Allen talks about boxing and mental health | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4111% %MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4112%

Watch Allen vs. Darch on the board of Brook vs. DeLuca, live at Sky Sports Arena from 7 p.m. of this saturday





%MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4113% %MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4114%











1:11



Heavyweight Dave Allen says boxing is "getting better,quot; to deal with mental health problems

Heavyweight Dave Allen says boxing is "getting better,quot; to deal with mental health problems

%MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4115% %MINIFYHTMLcd233fae15543148c57daecff8ad0a4116%

British heavyweight David Allen hopes to help inspire more people to feel comfortable enough to talk about their mental health.

Allen returns to the ring against Dorian Darch, lives in Sky sports on Saturday, after seven months out after his defeat against David Price.

The & # 39; White Rhino & # 39; He has been open about his mental health problems in the past and says that it is now easier for other boxers to go out and talk about their own problems.

"We can all talk (about mental health) and I remember that years ago I was one of the first," he said. Sky sports news.

Allen was hospitalized after his fight against David Price

"I retired from a program and people asked me: & # 39; Dave, why did you leave the program? & # 39; I was 24 years old at the time, I was a little insecure and said I really didn't feel very well .

"And they said & # 39; what's wrong with you? & # 39; I said,quot; there is nothing wrong with me physically ". I said:" I just don't feel very well and I don't feel very happy and I'm having this problem and that problem " .

"At that time, there was a problem with my grandmother. That was becoming a problem, which made the problem bigger and everything was getting worse and worse.

Live Fight Night Live

"But we are getting better at (talking) and I think it will continue to improve. I think people will continue because you have people like Tyson Fury, real superstars that come out now and talk about it."

"I think we are starting to address it from the front, literally from the front. It is easy for people like me because I was very lucky at an early age when I realized what it was,

"I was not ashamed and just went out and said it as I see it, as I do with everything. If I can encourage a person to do it, and they can do it in turn, the world will be a much better place."