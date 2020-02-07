Date and place of Princess Beatriz's royal wedding revealed

It's almost time for Princess Beatrizit's the big day!

After months of anticipation, the Royal Family has finally revealed the date of their wedding. The 31-year-old future bride is ready to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, May 29, 2020. Then, there are only a few months left!

The places have also been announced. Queen Elizabeth II He has given the couple permission to marry at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. This will not be the first royal wedding that will take place there. Queen Victoria Piss Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg in that same place in 1840. King George V Y Queen mary He also exchanged vows in the Royal Chapel in 1893.

There have also been several baptisms there. In fact, Prince William Y Kate Middletonthe sons of Prince george Y Prince louis, both were baptized there while daughter Charlotte Princess He was baptized in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, near the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

After the ceremony, a private reception, launched by His Majesty, will take place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.