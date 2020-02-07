Date and place of Princess Beatriz's royal wedding revealed

Princess Eugenie / Buckingham Palace through Getty Images
It's almost time for Princess Beatrizit's the big day!
After months of anticipation, the Royal Family has finally revealed the date of their wedding. The 31-year-old future bride is ready to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, May 29, 2020. Then, there are only a few months left!
The places have also been announced. Queen Elizabeth II He has given the couple permission to marry at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. This will not be the first royal wedding that will take place there. Queen Victoria Piss Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg in that same place in 1840. King George V Y Queen mary He also exchanged vows in the Royal Chapel in 1893.
There have also been several baptisms there. In fact, Prince William Y Kate Middletonthe sons of Prince george Y Prince louis, both were baptized there while daughter Charlotte Princess He was baptized in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, near the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
After the ceremony, a private reception, launched by His Majesty, will take place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
Edoardo asked the question with a spectacular diamond sparkler during a trip to Italy in September 2019.
Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie
The Palace announced the news later that month by sharing a photo of the happy couple on Instagram. In fact, the sweet snapshot was taken by Beatrice's sister Eugenics princesswho married Jack brooksbank in 2018
At that time, the Palace declared that Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding would take place in 2020. However, he did not give any updates to the royal fans so far.
In January, a source told E! News, the wedding had not been postponed, but "some of the plans are under review." The source also confirmed that "a date for spring 2020,quot; had been established and that family and friends had been informed.
Meanwhile, Beatrice's father …Prince andrew– headlines made after the official retreated from his royal duties in November.
The Duke of York noted the "circumstances,quot; related to his "previous association with (the deceased) Jeffrey Epstein"It became an,quot; important interruption "for his family's work.
