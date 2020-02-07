Daniel Dubois will fight Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena in April | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLefd90b5090095efa51c29311e974bd2211% %MINIFYHTMLefd90b5090095efa51c29311e974bd2212%





Daniel Dubois has British and Commonwealth titles

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce agreed to a heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena in London on April 11.

Dubois, the 22-year-old head of the British and Commonwealth, recorded an impressive knockout of Kyotaro Fujimoto at the Copper Box Arena on his most recent outing.

Joe Joyce has 10 victories from 10 professional fights

Joyce, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games, last fought in July when she recorded a points victory over Bryant Jennings.

Joyce had to fight for the European title in January, but German Marco Huck retired with an injury.

Both Dubois and Joyce are undefeated. Dubois has 14 victories in 14 fights, with 13 knockouts, while Joyce has 10 of 10, with nine stops.