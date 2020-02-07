Could Zion Williamson steal the NBA Rookie of the Year honors from Ja Morant?

By early 2020, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had already left behind all active NBA Rookie of the Year contenders.

Morant entered New Year's Day with an average of 17.4 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while generating buzzing with his stunts in the air. No one else approached that production.

But the long-awaited debut of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in January could make the Rookie of the Year discussions interesting depending on how the last two months of the campaign unfold.

Is it possible that someone who missed about three months due to an injury claims a prize for the entire season? Hardly, and the circumstances would have to be extraordinary and include an improbable breaking place for New Orleans. However, there is still the slightest possibility, given the impact that changes Williamson's game on the floor and the style with which the Pelicans have played in recent weeks.

Before this week, Williamson had suffered very few potholes to begin his career. He showered 3 points in his debut, and then showed his dominance inside by registering double doubles against the Celtics and Rockets, who were in the playoffs.

But earlier this week in a 120-108 loss to Milwaukee, Williamson finally returned to the ground with a 5 by 19 shooting effort in which he was completely dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williamson began ice cream on the nationally televised tilt, not scoring up to nearly six minutes in action, when he pointed out a lack of Jrue Holiday. He struggled to move Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez with his great body and Antetokounmpo let him grab the air in a couple of offensive movements. His line 20-7-5 felt empty given its inefficiency.

Williamson was 32 minutes on Tuesday and 25 minutes on Thursday, and has now exceeded 28 minutes in four of his last five competitions. Game time limitations related to injuries have been eliminated. He is averaging 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and could improve that statistical line while installing in the league. In comparison, Morant is averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

There are 30 games left to play for the Pelicans and 31 remaining games for the Grizzlies. That would give Williamson a maximum of 38 total games played this season and Morant a maximum of 71, although none should be expected to compete in each competition. After a victory over the Bulls on Thursday night, New Orleans (21-31) is 5.5 games away from a place in the playoffs. Memphis (26-25) occupies seed number 8 and has a multi-game mattress over the rest of the Western Conference package.

If the Grizzlies arrive in the playoffs, Morant will win the Rookie of the Year. If the Pelicans miss the playoffs, Morant will win the Rookie of the Year. If Williamson averages less than 20 points and 10 rebounds the rest of the way, Morant will win the Rookie of the Year.

However, if none of those conditions materialize, Williamson will have a fascinating case for the prize.

This is how the NBA Rookie of the Year race is currently:

NBA Rookie of the Year Ranking

1. Ja Morant

Stock: stable

2. Zion Williamson

Stock: Rising

3. Brandon Clarke

Stock: stable

4. Kendrick Nunn

Stock: stable