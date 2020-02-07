Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

The number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China increased to 717 on Saturday, exceeding the cost of the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago.

Another 81 people died from the virus in the central province of Hubei, where the disease arose in December, according to the regional health commission.

Another 2,841 cases were detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, which brought the total in the province to 24,953 and the more than 34,000 infections across the country.

The virus has also killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, and at least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

On Friday, the death of 34-year-old Wuhan's doctor, Li Wenliang, who was punished for giving the alarm about the virus in December, caused a torrent of pain and anger over the government's handling of the crisis.

The virus has led several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge its citizens to avoid traveling to the country. Some have recommended that their citizens leave China.

The main airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday February 8

Royal Caribbean bans passport holders from China, HK and Macao

Royal Caribbean Cruises said Friday that it would prohibit guests with passports from China, Hong Kong or Macao from boarding their ships.

Guests or crew members who have traveled to, from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, or who have been in contact with someone who has done so, less than 15 days before sailing, may not board the ships of the company under the new rules.

The company would also examine guests with symptoms similar to those of the flu and those who are not sure they have been in contact with people who visited all three places in the last 15 days.

The United States offers $ 100 million to China, others to fight the coronavirus

The United States will offer up to $ 100 million to China and other affected countries to fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"This commitment, along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the US private sector, demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Pompeo said in a statement.

Has the Great Firewall of China broken the coronavirus?

Al Jazeera's Inside Story program analyzes how Chinese censors are struggling to curb online outrage over the government's management of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more here and watch the full episode below.

China does & # 39; very professional work & # 39; against the coronavirus: Trump

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said China is doing a "very professional job,quot; in the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump said he had discussed the crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a "very good,quot; phone call Thursday night.

He added that the United States and China were "working together,quot; on the issue.

WHO warns against hoarding protective equipment

Demand for masks, gowns, gloves and other protective equipment has increased up to 100 times and prices have skyrocketed due to the coronavirus, causing a "serious,quot; disruption in supply, the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"This situation is exacerbated by the widespread use of personal protective equipment outside of patient care," he told reporters in Geneva, adding that he had spoken with manufacturers and distributors to guarantee supplies for those who need them.

He also said he could see practices such as hoarding to guarantee higher prices and called for the solidarity of the public and private sector.

Singapore raises virus alert to SARS level

Singapore has raised its coronavirus alert level to orange, a level reached during the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2009 H1N1 flu that indicates the virus is serious and is easily transmitted between people.

Singapore has reported 33 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

SK couples not affected by the virus participate in a mass wedding

The Unification Church of South Korea held a massive wedding amid the outbreak.

Around 6,000 couples participated in the ceremony at the Cheongshim World Peace Center in Gapyeong, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northeast of the capital, Seoul.

Couples said the new coronavirus did not disturb them and the organizer said the place had been completely sterilized and that a thermal surveillance camera had been placed.

Find out more here.

The Unification Church regularly celebrates mass weddings for its followers (Heo Ran / Reuters)

Italy contradicts China for possible restart of air traffic

Italy has contradicted China's claims about a possible resumption of flights between the two countries.

The decision of Rome on January 31 to block flights to and from China was met with dismay by Beijing, which has been pressing in recent days to lift the ban.

"The blockade on flights is a measure to deal immediately with any emergency and we will keep it in force while the health authorities and, therefore, the scientific community tell us that we must do it," said the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, at a press conference in Madrid.

First Canadians repatriated from Wuhan lands in Canada

A plane that brings Wuhan's first Canadians home landed at a military base in Canada, where returnees will be quarantined.

The plane rented by the government landed at the base of the Trenton Air Force, east of Toronto, shortly after 6:30 a.m. local time (11:30 GMT), after a stopover in Vancouver, Canadian television showed .

The plane was carrying 176 passengers.

Will evacuating aliens from Wuhan accelerate the spread of coronavirus?

Hong Kong reveals virus quarantine plans, up to six months in jail for evaders

Hong Kong will deploy an army of volunteers to reinforce plans to quarantine by force all those who arrive from mainland China, warning that anyone caught violating the new rules faces up to six months in prison.

In an important escalation of its battle against the new coronavirus, the international financial center has said that anyone arriving from the continent from Saturday will have to go through 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Read the full story here.