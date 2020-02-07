Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong reveals virus quarantine plans | China news

Hong Kong said Friday that it will deploy an army of volunteers to reinforce plans to quarantine all those who arrive from mainland China, warning that anyone caught violating the new rules faces up to six months in prison.

In a major escalation in its battle against the new coronavirus, the international financial center has said that anyone arriving from mainland China from Saturday will have to go through 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

The authorities expect that the new measures will virtually stop all cross-border traffic while allowing the city to remain stocked with food and goods from the continent where the virus has killed more than 600 people.

Cabinet ministers revealed the quarantine plans only six hours before the new policy took effect.

Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China will be allowed to quarantine their homes. Chinese and international visitors can quarantine in hotels or any other accommodation they have organized.

"If they cannot organize the accommodation, they will be taken to the temporary facilities prepared by the government," said the Secretary of Food and Health, Sophia Chan.

Anyone who has been to mainland China in the last 14 days and then flies to Hong Kong from another destination will also be quarantined.

Officials, backed by civil service volunteers and some students, will make timely checks or make daily phone calls to ensure people stay at home.

Those caught breaking their quarantine face up to six months in jail and a fine of $ 25,000 from Hong Kong ($ 3,200).

"We are going to arrest many people with the new measures," said Security Secretary John Lee.

Panic Purchase

The new regulations have been enacted under an emergency law that allows city leaders to avoid the legislature during an illness outbreak.

Exemptions would be made for a variety of key jobs, including flight and shipping equipment, as well as cross-border truck drivers to ensure that goods and food continue to reach the city.

Hong Kong has been affected by a wave of panic purchases in recent days with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of crucial products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice and pasta.

The government has blamed false online rumors of shortages, saying supplies are stable.

"The problem of supply shortages does not exist," said Chief Administrative Secretary Matthew Cheung.

"Citizens do not need to worry or make excessive purchases in panic. I urge the public not to believe in rumors."

The new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year has killed more than 630 people and has spread throughout the world.

The latest figures from China show that there are more than 30,000 people infected there.

Hong Kong has 25 confirmed cases with a patient who died earlier this week.

Many of the most recent infections have no history of travel to mainland China, which caused fears that the city now has a local and self-sufficient outbreak.