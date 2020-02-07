Common defends Jay-Z's excuse for not standing during the national Super Bowl anthem

Common has come out in defense of Jay-Z, who received a violent reaction this week after a video of him was leaked, his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy were not standing during the national anthem.

Jay-z said he was not trying to make a political statement, that he was distracted at the time and that he did not realize what had happened until it was over.

"Jay-Z is a man of action," Common said. "I really respect the fact that he is like & # 39; OK, we are going to change the mentality situation that is happening for communities to financially … talk about mental health, it's for people."

He continued with TMZ: "I know it's about that, and he's been living that life, and he does it when the lights aren't on. Sometimes, when we don't even know he has been helping people. I respect those who do the I work and they don't always advertise it, and JAY-Z is one of those people. He told you what his intentions were … if you're not happy with that, so be it. "

Watch his full interview with TMZ below.