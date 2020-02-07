Common defends Jay-Z's excuse for not standing during the national Super Bowl anthem

Common has come out in defense of Jay-Z, who received a violent reaction this week after a video of him was leaked, his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy were not standing during the national anthem.

Jay-z said he was not trying to make a political statement, that he was distracted at the time and that he did not realize what had happened until it was over.

