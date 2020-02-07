Coco Austin is criticized for posting this photo of her husband, Ice-T, and her daughter, Chanel – Critics say the family is going too far

Coco Austin showed that he is not kidding when it comes to defending his family, since Ice-T's wife quickly retaliated against a user on social networks, who criticized that his daughter sleeps shirtless.

The mother of a 40-year-old updated her Instagram page with a picture of her sleeping husband with her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The sight of father and daughter, who slept without a shirt, generated many comments of adoration, and many fans congratulated Coco for her beautiful family.

However, it seems that not everyone appreciated the photograph because one person claimed that it was not appropriate for the girl to sleep without anything covering her torso.

The critic said: "Where your shirt though. It is still a small girl, I mean.

Coco reacted quickly to the comment, stating that this was how her daughter liked to sleep, and probably only one person in a million would think it was strange.

Coco replied: "She's 4 … oh, please, miss me with that … That's how she likes to sleep. You're one in every 1 million who thinks it's weird."

Some of his followers defended the mother's statement because another Instagram user wrote that nobody knew if Chanel was not feeling well and became ill, so it was better to leave the matter alone.

A sponsor shared: “Jesus, your ignorance is amazing. You are getting EXACTLY what you wanted, attention, enjoy it. Obviously lacks real life. 😂 "

Another person wrote: “My children never wore a shirt to sleep at that age. And why because they get very hot at night and take it off. "

This follower declared: “This woman continues to sexualize a child. It is disgusting. She is 4 years old, and I am sure that once the girl grows up, she will not be one. Sleeping in bed with his parents and b. Sleep only in underwear. There is absolutely nothing sexual in this picture. Also, I could have sworn that this woman was "done,quot; and "had better things to do,quot; than to keep this convo … ".

This is not the first time Austin has faced a violent reaction due to his parenting style, since in September he was heavily criticized for breastfeeding his daughter at the age of four.

At that time, Ice-T stood next to his spouse and declared that there was nothing wrong with Coco still taking care of her son because from time to time Chanel wanted to approach her mother, and that was normal for children.



