CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Watch Sky Sports

Lionel Messi intends to stay in Barcelona despite this week's public dispute with sports director Eric Abidal.

The Saracens have been fined £ 42,400 after having presented an ineligible player in their victory in the Champions Cup over Racing 92.

Bristol City lost the opportunity to move to third place in the Sky Bet Championship when Birmingham beat them 3-1 to finish their four-game winning career.

Kell Brook seemed fit and ready to shoot before his fight back against Mark DeLuca in his hometown.

And Hull FC wins an exciting derby against Hull KR: find out why it was a historic day for coach Lee Radford.