CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Michael van Gerwen avenged his final defeat of the World Darts Championship with an exciting victory over Peter Wright when the Premier League started in Aberdeen. There were also victories for Glen Durrant, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall.

Bowling player Tom Curran insists that England's confidence has not been shaken by a strong defeat in his first ODI series match against South Africa. England has the opportunity to level the three-game contest in Durban on Friday.

Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for their Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday. The England winger suffered a hamstring injury during his 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The Warrington Wolves earned their first victory of the season by beating the 19-0 Super League champions St Helens. It was a first defeat for the new coach of the Saints, Kristian Woolf, and the first time they have remained goalless since August 2016.

LeBron James selected his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis with the first pick in the draft of the 2020 NBA Star game. Opposition captain Giannis Antetokounmpo took Joel Embiid with his opening pick for the next weekend's game.