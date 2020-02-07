Classification of the Champions League and the Europa League: who can achieve it? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da11% %MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da12%





The Champions League standings are an important goal for the biggest clubs in the Premier League

Attentions begin to move towards the classification of the Champions League and the Europa League for the 2020/21 season. But how does it work and what equipment could do it?

%MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da13% %MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da14%

In the 2019/20 season, seven Premier League teams participated in a European competition and all managed to pass the qualifying rounds.

%MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da15% %MINIFYHTMLa4956bb3a734f743b98d3abf3e2550da16%

This is how the qualification for each competition works, what the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup could mean and who needs what to get to Europe …

How to qualify for the Champions League

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Let's start simple. In a regular season, the the four best teams in the Premier League qualifies for the group stages of the Champions League. Those days of Champions League qualifiers to finish third and fourth are gone.

Win the Champions League Y European League respectively it also guarantees a place in the group stage, since Liverpool and Chelsea did it last season. Both teams also finished in the top four, which would also have secured their place in the competition.

Only seven England teams can compete in both competitions.

How to qualify for the Europa League

Chelsea won the Europa League in the 2018/19 season

There are three ways to qualify for the Europa League, the most conventional being one Fifth place in the Premier League

But cup wins also count. A FA Cup Victory ensures a place in the group stage of the Europa League, while a Victory of the Carabao Cup ensures a place in the second round of competition classification.

If the winners of the FA Cup finish fifth or higher in the Premier League, their place in the group stage of the Europa League is for the next best ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

The same applies to the Carabao Cup. If the winners finish in the top five, or in the top six if the winner of the FA Cup finishes in the top five, their place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League is for the next best ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

The victory of the FA Cup and the Premier League of Manchester City meant that Manchester United qualified for the group stage of the Europa League

For example, last season, Manchester City won both cups and the Premier League. Therefore, his place in the group stage of the FA Cup victory was awarded to Manchester United, which finished sixth and seventh, Wolves entered the second qualifying round.

The first place in the Europa League will be decided when the final of the Carabao Cup takes place on Sunday, March 1, live Sky sports, while City seeks to defend its title against Aston Villa in Wembley.

But the fourth may not guarantee a place in the Champions League …

The victory of the Chelsea Champions League in 2012 degraded the Spurs to the Europa League

Tottenham fans look the other way now. The Spurs, of course, were downgraded to the Europa League in 2012 despite finishing fourth after sixth place Chelsea won the Champions League.

If the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League come from England, as they did last season, and finish out of the top four, the team that finishes in fourth place would fall in the Europa League.

As it stands, this could happen with three teams currently out of the top four, but still in both competitions: Tottenham in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves in the Europa League.

My team could finish in seventh, do they have any chance?

The wolves have already played 12 Europa League games this season and are still in the competition.

Absolutely. As already mentioned, Wolves finished last seventh season and qualified for the second qualifying round of the Europa League with Manchester City winning the national triples.

The previous season, Burnley also finished seventh and competed in the qualifying rounds. Chelsea won the FA Cup and also finished in fifth place, delivering its place in the group stage of the Europa League from its victory in the cup to sixth place in Arsenal.

City also won the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, with their place of qualification in the second round of their victory in the cup to the next best-ranked team that still qualifies for a UEFA competition, which was Burnley.

Who needs what this season?

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester

If Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester remain in the top three, they will qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. Leicester in third place has a 12-point gap with fifth place, which would drop them in the Europa League, while Liverpool and City could also qualify by winning the Champions League.

The three teams are still in the FA Cup, which would ensure a place in the group stage of the Europa League, but this would be reduced to sixth place if they finish in the top four. The City can also secure its place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League with a victory in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea and Tottenham

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard hope their teams can reach Europe next season

Chelsea is currently four points ahead of Tottenham in fifth. The team that finishes fourth will qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, provided that if an English team wins the competition, it does not end outside the top four. They will also qualify for the Champions League if they win the title.

The Europa League would require a fifth place or win the FA Cup. If either party ends below the fifth, it could still qualify for the Europa League by default if another party in the top five wins the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup and is the next highest part that has not qualified for a UEFA competition.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could be competing in Europe for the 2020/21 campaign

Like Wolves last year, Sheffield United is looking for a place in European competition in its first season in the Premier League. They are five points from the fourth, which would probably assure them of a place in the group stages of the Champions League, and a point away from Tottenham in fifth place, which would send them directly to the group stages of the Europa League. They would also reach the Europa League if they win the FA Cup.

Sheffield United is currently in sixth place and if they finish there, or seventh, they would need any of the five teams above them to win a cup. If it is the FA Cup, they will move on to the Europa League group stage as the next highest team that has not qualified for a UEFA competition, while the Carabao Cup would see them in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Manchester United and wolves

Manchester United won the Europa League in the 2016/17 season

Manchester United and Wolves are similar to Sheffield United, but they have an additional lifeline: winning the Europa League, which would ensure them a place in the Champions League for next season.

United also remains in the FA Cup and could qualify for the Europa League group stages with a victory.

Only seven Premier League teams can play in Europe. Currently, United occupies seventh place with goal difference with Wolves in eighth place and if the places of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup fall on the table, then it would be the seventh place that will occupy the European place.

Aston Villa

2:32 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinals lap between Aston Villa and Leicester Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinals lap between Aston Villa and Leicester

Theoretically, if Aston Villa wins the Carabao Cup but is relegated at the end of the season, they could enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League while playing in the Sky Bet Championship.

But Sheffield United, Manchester United and Wolves won't want to see them lift the trophy on Sunday, March 1. This would mean that the team that finishes seventh will definitely not arrive in Europe next season with Aston Villa very unlikely to finish taller than any of them this season.

A victory for Manchester City means that there is a greater chance that the Carabao Cup place will fall on the table, with the sixth and seventh places ready to benefit.

Elsewhere…

The center of the Premier League table is tight and several other teams can also sneak into the European race.

Arsenal They are the team to see in the chase package. They are still in the FA Cup and the Europa League, and a victory in any of them would see them compete in Europe next season. Newcastle They are also in the FA Cup dispute and could reach the Europa League with a victory.