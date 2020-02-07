Claire Danes recalls Beyonce's embarrassing encounter when her brain "stopped working"

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

Passing through the host of & # 39; The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Homeland & # 39; He admits to asking what he should not have done to the singer of & # 39; Irreplaceable & # 39; while waiting behind the scenes at an awards show.

Claire Danes I was so dazzled during an encounter with Beyonce Knowles In an awards show, his brain simply "stopped working."

The "Homeland"The star and the singer had to perform at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and while they waited behind the scenes, Danes started a conversation and found more than just a little tongue.

"We were in the backstage of this little area, and she was wearing this dazzled monkey and a giant hat, and it was all you want Beyonce to be," Danes said.The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Wednesday, February 4.

Everything was going well until Beyonce informed Danes that she and her husband, Jay Z, never missed an episode of "Homeland".

"I got really stupid," Danes recalled. "My brain just stopped working. It's intense. It's her, right? I was talking, I was saying words and she returned the words to me. And she said she was a fanatic, I remember it clearly. She said: & # 39; My husband and I really love your program, we see it all the time. "

"I thought, & # 39; That's amazing & # 39 ;, and she said she had just finished her tour. And I said: & # 39; Oh, wow, you must be exhausted. Are you going to take a little break, or something like this? & # 39; And she said: "Yes, yes. We're going on vacation. "

"I thought, & # 39; Really? Where are you going to go? & # 39; and she said: & # 39; Yes, no, we are thinking about that & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; Oh my God, you can't ask Beyonce where she goes on vacation! Like, that's not appropriate. That's not something you do! "