Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, presents a dramatic tattoo on his face

Presley Geber He feels misunderstood … and now he has a tattoo on his face to prove it.

The son of 20 years of supermodel Cindy Crawford and tequila tycoon Gerber rande It has a new addition to its growing collection of tattoos. Let's say you can't miss it.

Famous Tattoo Artist Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena He helped Presley realize his vision on Friday. "Thank you friend," he captioned a video of the painful tattoo process.

JonBoy mocked the state of appearance of Presley's celebrity, writing: "I'm sorry mom."

Just a few weeks ago, Presley and her little sister, model Kaia Gerber, I enjoyed an ink session between brothers and got several delicate tattoos together. Presley previously tattooed Kaia's name on his arm.