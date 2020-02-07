Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, presents a dramatic tattoo on his face

Presley Geber He feels misunderstood … and now he has a tattoo on his face to prove it.
The son of 20 years of supermodel Cindy Crawford and tequila tycoon Gerber rande It has a new addition to its growing collection of tattoos. Let's say you can't miss it.
Famous Tattoo Artist Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena He helped Presley realize his vision on Friday. "Thank you friend," he captioned a video of the painful tattoo process.
JonBoy mocked the state of appearance of Presley's celebrity, writing: "I'm sorry mom."
Just a few weeks ago, Presley and her little sister, model Kaia Gerber, I enjoyed an ink session between brothers and got several delicate tattoos together. Presley previously tattooed Kaia's name on his arm.
In January 2019, Presley was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was charged with two misdemeanors and the case is still ongoing.
