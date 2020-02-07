Christian Guy will sue the NFL for the dangerous half-time show of J.Lo and Shakira in the Super Bowl

%MINIFYHTMLe24ef71c4b795ae47bd97084fa11c96511% %MINIFYHTMLe24ef71c4b795ae47bd97084fa11c96512%

Ohio native Dave Daubenmire states in a Facebook video that he is forced to turn off the halftime show because he doesn't want to let that spirit in my house & # 39; Get angry at the crotch photos.

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Without a doubt, he surprised many people with his incredible performance during the LIV Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Sunday, February 2. However, the set was apparently too hot for some people, including Christian activist Dave Daubenmire.

During his "Pass the Salt" podcast, Daubenmire criticized the 15-minute dance routines that were filled with "crotch and pole dance" that prevented him from "entering the kingdom of heaven." He revealed that he planned to sue the NFL, Pepsi and his local cable company.

The Ohio native said he was forced to turn off the halftime show because he didn't want to "let that spirit in my house" get angry at the crotch shots. Sharing a Facebook video, he asked for a lawyer to help him file a lawsuit for "pornography pimping" and "contributing to the crime of a minor."

"I tuned in to watch a football game. I didn't tune in to watch a porn show," Daubenmire said. Then he made a very spooky analogy about having "attractive" daughters and how he can't take them to his school to pole dance and twerk.

"I think we should sue. Would that look in the meantime, would have been qualified as PG? Was there any warning that your 12-year-old son, whose hormones are starting to work, was there a warning that he was going to see Could it cause him sexual excitement?

"Could I go into a courtroom and say: & # 39; Seeing what you put on that screen puts me in danger of hellfire? & # 39;" he said. "Are we going to protect our children or not?"

"Could the court say: & # 39; That does not apply here because the right to [produce] pornography voids your right to [not] see it? & # 39; Yes, well, you didn't tell me I was going to see it You just brought it to my living room. You didn't tell me there would be vaccines in the crotch! That is discriminatory against the value I have in my house. I can't do that. I want to sue them for about $ 867 billion, "he continued sharing. .

Shakira started the set and released one of his classics. "She Wolf", before launching parts of "Empire", "Whewhere Wherever" and "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" among other bangers. J. He did the same, performing "Jenny from the Block", "Get Right" and "On the Floor". The two Latin superstars finished their almost 15-minute performance acting together, with Shakira delivering a portion of her other hit "Waka Waka."